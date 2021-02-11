Equipment Markets Trending Up at Auction According to Latest Sandhills Global Market Data

February 11, 2021

New Sandhills Global market data reports show year-over-year auction values for equipment in the agriculture, construction, and heavy-duty trucks markets trending up this January....

HiBid.com Featuring Cars, Horses, Fitness Equipment, and Real Estate Following $21 Million in Last Week’s Sales

February 9, 2021

In last week’s sales, HiBid.com facilitated 923 auctions, generating over $21.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in sales. On average, bidders placed over 1.6 million bids per day, resulting in the sale of over 350,000 lots....

Kraft Auction Service’s 44th Anniversary Auction Sees Over $6 Million in Winning Online Bids Through HiBid.com

February 8, 2021

Kraft Auction Service celebrates the career of its founder, Colonel Conrad Kraft, every year with a huge anniversary auction that has grown to become the Indiana-based company’s biggest event....

