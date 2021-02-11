Equipment Markets Trending Up at Auction According to Latest Sandhills Global Market DataFebruary 11, 2021
New Sandhills Global market data reports show year-over-year auction values for equipment in the agriculture, construction, and heavy-duty trucks markets trending up this January....
HiBid.com Featuring Cars, Horses, Fitness Equipment, and Real Estate Following $21 Million in Last Week’s SalesFebruary 9, 2021
In last week’s sales, HiBid.com facilitated 923 auctions, generating over $21.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in sales. On average, bidders placed over 1.6 million bids per day, resulting in the sale of over 350,000 lots....
Kraft Auction Service’s 44th Anniversary Auction Sees Over $6 Million in Winning Online Bids Through HiBid.comFebruary 8, 2021
Kraft Auction Service celebrates the career of its founder, Colonel Conrad Kraft, every year with a huge anniversary auction that has grown to become the Indiana-based company’s biggest event....
View All News
About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our global brands gather, process, and distribute information to connect buyers and sellers across the agriculture, construction, transportation, and aviation industries.
Learn More
Careers & Internships
Sandhills offers opportunities to grow and develop in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Search Careers